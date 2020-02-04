BELLAIRE — Lake City slugged one out, beating Bellaire 44-38 in a non-conference boys basketball game Monday.
"It was kind of a sloppy game," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "Credit Bellaire for creating that. They played good defense and took us out of what we wanted to do.
"Credit our kids for battling and making plays when they needed to."
Lake City led 15-13 after the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime. It was 25-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Hunter Bisballe paced the Trojans with 14 points while Ben Marion scored 11.
Lake City (9-3 overall) is at Beal City on Friday.
