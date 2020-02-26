EVART — Lake City coach Brad Besko warned his team about the danger of a letdown on Tuesday at Evart.
The Trojans, coming off their finest and most gratifying win of the season against perennial rival McBain a few days before, managed to hold on and beat a scrappy, determined Wildcat squad by the narrowest of margins, 36-35, in what Besko called an “ugly‘ contest.
“Give Evart credit,‘ Besko said. “They did exactly what we expected them to do, hustling all over the floor and contesting our shots. They slowed it down on us and got us out of any kind of tempo and we didn’t adjust well. We just didn’t have much flow tonight. We’re fortunate to leave here with a win.‘
Lake City led 7-5 after a slow first quarter for both sides. The Trojans boosted the lead to 22-16 at the half as Gavin Bisballe came off the bench to drain a pair of threes, and still led 31-25 after three quarters.
Evart, though, closed strong, something which the Wildcats have done all year, and nearly overtook the visitors. The Wildcats outscored Lake City 10-5 in the final stanza as Gavin Schooley came off the bench to hit a key bucket and sophomore wing Haidyn Simmer got hot, scoring six of his 12 points in the closing minutes to tighten matters considerably.
Andrew VanderTuig hit a timely basket for Lake City down the stretch and senior Ben Marion “leaked out‘ in the words of Evart coach Kris Morgan and laid one in to help the Trojans hold on at the end.
“We got off to a very slow start but came on in the fourth quarter and almost pulled it out against a very good Lake City team,‘ Morgan said.
“Defense got us back into it. We wanted to force them to make tough shots and we accomplished that a lot of the time. Marion leaked out on us and hit some big baskets for them and we have to be watching for that when we play them again up there on Thursday.‘
Morgan was hoping for a different result but liked his team’s resiliency.
“Playing Lake City twice this time of year is really good for us; it’s great preparation for districts,‘ he said.
Marion paced the Trojans with 14 points while Hunter Bisballe hit for eight with five boards and three assists and Gavin Bisballe scored six with his 3-pointers. Ellian Schichtel tallied four and was a physical force inside, hauling in 14 rebounds.
Cam Brasington hit for 15 to pace the Wildcats. Simmer struck for 12 and Justin Buckner put five on the board and boxed out effectively in the paint.
Lake City (13-4, 10-4 Highland) plays host to Evart (7-10, 5-10) on Thursday.
