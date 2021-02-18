LAKE CITY — Gavin Bisballe converted a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give Lake City a much-needed 52-51 in over Morley Stanwood in a non-conference boys basketball contest Wednesday.
The Trojans were scheduled to host Highland Conference foe Manton but the Rangers were unable to play due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
It's Lake City's first win after two losses to open the season.
"We needed a win in the worst way but we've still got a lot of stuff to clean up," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "I thought we came out like we wanted it tonight.
"We've got to play four full quarters like that and not just two."
The Trojans led 13-5 after the first quater and 26-16 at halftime. It was 43-34 going into the fourth quarter.
"We came out, played tremendously hard in the first half and were flying all over the place," Besko said. "In the second half, we were were a different team and let them back in the game.
"We were very fortunate to win."
Gavin Bisballe paced Lake City is 14 points, five rebounds and three assists while Hunter Bisballe added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Oakley Barger had 11 points and four rebounds while Andrew VanderTuig added nine points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Lake City is at McBain Friday.
