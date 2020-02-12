LAKE CITY — It wasn't the prettiest but Lake City scored a 52-48 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
"Credit Roscommon…they fight and battle as hard as anyone I've seen," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "Our kids battled, too, and made enough plays and free throws down the stretch to win.
"We've got things to work on but it's nice to do that coming off a win."
Lake City led 16-10 after the first quarter and 29-24 at halftime. It was 36-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Hunter Bisballe paced the Trojans with 18 points, six assists and three rebounds while Ben Marion added 11 points and six rebounds. Elian Schichtel had 11 points and seven rebounds while Dawson Corrigan added six points and two rebounds.
Lake City is at Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
• Lake City won the JV game 55-52 in double overtime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.