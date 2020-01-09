LAKE CITY — It took a bit of time to find the post-holiday break stride.
When they finally did, they looked pretty good.
Lake City overcame a slow start to cruise to a 50-24 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The game was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter before the Trojans outscored the Aggies 20-4 in the second to take control of the game.
"It's a tremendous win for the guys and we had another tremendous defensive effort," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "It was a little sloppy to start both ways but then we really hit our stride in the second quarter.
"We got out and ran and started hitting some big shots. We did the same thing in the third quarter, too, and I think we broke their spirit a little bit."
Lake City led 30-14 at halftime and 42-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Hunter Bisballe paced the Trojans with 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three assists while Dawson Corrigan had 11 points and three rebounds. Elian Schichtel added eight points, seven rebounds and two steals while Andrew VanderTuig had six points and three rebounds.
Ben Marion added five points, five rebounds and three assists.
Lake City (5-0 overall, 3-0 Highland) is at Roscommon on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.