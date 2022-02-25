LAKE CITY — Shake the rust off.
Find a rhythm.
Lake City did just that as it started slow but then played better as the game went on in a 66-45 win over Highland Conference foe Evart on Thursday.
The Trojans hadn’t been together all that much since a loss last Friday to McBain because of no school and the poor weather.
“This is a good team win,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “We haven’t practiced or played since last Friday so I didn’t know what to expect.
“Given the circumstances, we did some good things.”
The teams were tied at 10-10 after the first quarter before the Trojans got going first and led 27-15 at halftime before taking a 47-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We just go in spurts at times where we get lax,” Besko said. “We need to take care of some things headed into districts but overall, I am proud of our effort and the way we played.”
Gavin Bisballe paced Lake City with 19 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks while Darin Kunkel added 17 points and five assists. Brody Gothard also had 13 points and five rebounds.
The Trojans host Beaverton on Tuesday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian got off to a strong start and cruised to a 73-46 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference contest.
The Comets led 16-11 after the first quarter before taking a commanding 39-19 lead into halftime. It was 59-39 going into the fourth quarter.
“I was happy with our team offensively in the first half and everyone was scoring,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “The second half, we played too loose defensively and weren’t disciplined.”
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 33 points while Landon Ochampaugh and Seth VanHaitsma each scored six.
The Comets host Frankfort on Saturday with a 1 p.m. JV start.
LEROY — Pine River dropped a 41-34 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference contest.
“A disappointing senior night,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “We obviously struggled to score the ball, but I was even more disappointed by our rebounding.
“We gave up way too many second and third chances to a very scrappy team, and that’s just not a recipe for success.”
Pine River led 11-10 after the first quarter but trailed 19-16 at halftime.
The Bucks were up 27-25 going into the fourth quarter before being outscored 16-7 in the game’s final eight minutes.
Cole Crawford paced the Bucks with 11 points while Evan Esiline had 10. Isaiah Dennis added seven points and six rebounds.
“I’m sorry we weren’t able to get this one for Isaiah and Lukas Fisher,” Goodenow added. “They are human beings of impeccable character and I’m very grateful for their leadership throughout their careers.”
