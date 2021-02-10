ROSCOMMON — Lake City struggled down the stretch and dropped a 54-49 decision to Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Trojans led most of the way before the Bucks rallied down the stretch.
"Credit to Roscommon, they played harder than we did," Lake City coach Brad Besko sai. "They wanted it more than we did.
"I'll take the blame for that and say we were not ready to play."
Lake City led 9-5 after the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime before taking a slim 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
"We faltered down the stretch and that's on us," Besko said. "We've got a lot of work to do to get better."
Hunter Bisballe paced the Trojans with 17 points while Gavin Bisballe added nine. Andrew VanderTuig added eight points and seven rebounds while Elian Schichtel had six points and 10 rebounds.
Bradley Seger and Gabe Ardis added four points apiece. Besko credited Ardis with giving Lake City a needed spark.
The Trojans are at Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.