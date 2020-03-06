LAKE CITY — Lake City coach Brad Besko said summed up his team's 69-48 loss Thursday to Elk Rapids in one word — frustrating.
Besko said his team overcame a first-quarter deficit, fought back in the second quarter to take the lead into the half, and expanded its lead in the third quarter. But despite that, his team managed to let its second-half lead slip away.
"We were up 8-9 points in the third quarter and we totally threw it away," he said.
He said the key was Elk Rapids had more mental toughness than his team on Thursday. With the lead, Besko said his team needed to execute, take care of the ball and get stops, but the Trojans were not mentally tough enough to hold on to the lead.
Elk Rapids took the early lead after the first quarter, 12-6, but the Trojans held a slim 20-19 lead at the half. After expanding the lead, the Trojans relinquished it by the start of the fourth quarter as Elk Rapids led, 43-39.
In the second quarter and up until midway through the third quarter we did what we needed to do but then it boiled down to mental toughness and they had more," he said.
Hunter Bisballe paced the Trojans with 13 points while Ellian Schichtel had 11 and Ben Marion had eight. Dawson Corrigan and Andrew VanderTuig each scored six for Lake City.
Lake City plays McBain Wednesday in district action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.