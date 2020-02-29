BEAL CITY — Call it not their night.
After two wins earlier in the week, Lake City came up on the short end of a 54-42 loss to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Trojans had a rough first half as the Aggies led 34-17 at the break.
"We were not able to overcome another sluggish start and we dug ourselves too big of a hole," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "I was very disappointed with our defensive effort in the first half.
"If we had played as hard in the first half as we did in the second, it might have been a different ballgame."
Ellian Schichtel paced Lake City with 14 points while Andrew VanderTuig added six points and five rebounds. Bradley Seager also had five points and three assists.
The Trojans host Elk Rapids on Thursday.
