ROSCOMMON — The effort was much better if not the result.
Lake City dropped a 61-46 decision to Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Saturday afternoon.
“I am very proud of our effort and intensity today. Our guys played extremely hard from start to finish,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “Unfortunately, we had too many turnovers which was the difference in the game. We just need to clean up the little things moving forward.”
The Bucks led 11-8 after the first quarter and 30-17 at halftime before taking a 42-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Brody Gothard paced the Trojans with 22 points while Jase Goodrich and James VanderBrook each had seven. Corbin Bisballe also scored six points.
Lake City is at Beaverton on Tuesday.
