FRANKFORT — With the playoffs looming, Lake City coach Brad Besko was happy to see his team pull out a come-from-behind win Thursday against Frankfort, 55-51.
Besko said Thursday's game was a gritty and gutty performance and left it all on the floor. He also said the Trojans turned up the intensity on defense to get the win, especially in the fourth quarter.
"I'm proud of the kids. They battled and it had a district-type of feel and intensity," he said. "I'm excited to go into the postseason on a high note and hopefully it can continue, and we can make a nice tournament run."
Frankfort led for the first three quarters 12-9, 28-21 and 43-39 before the Trojans took the lead and got the win.
Gavin Bisballe scored 21 points with six rebounds, while Darin Kunkel added 16 points, seven steals and eight assists. Brayden Becker scored seven points, three boards and three assists while Oakley Barger scored five points, four steals and hit two big free throws at the end of the game to put the Trojans up by four points. Besko said Noah Keway, Devin Nolan and Marcus Booms all contributed good minutes in the win.
Lake City (12-8) plays Houghton Lake Monday at Manton in district play.
