LAKE CITY — Brad Besko thought there were some things starting to click.
After a rough start to the season, Lake City's boys' basketball team had started to right the ship with a couple of wins and had been playing better.
That's now on hold.
The Trojans had a varsity player test positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and all but one player has been put in quarantine due to contact tracing.
The one player who doesn't have to quarantine was actually finishing a quarantine of his own and was not exposed to the player who tested positive.
Lake City had to cancel its Tuesday game against Pine River, a make-up game Friday against Manton from when the Rangers were quarantined and a game on Monday, March 8 against Beal City. Efforts will be made to reschedule those contests, Besko said, but time is running out on the regular season as district play begins March 23.
The Trojans are able to return to school and athletics on Wednesday, March 10 against Evart.
Besko, who is in his third quarantine for close contact with a positive himself, understands the need to be away from each other but that doesn't make it easier to handle.
"We're thankful to be playing in general," he said. "It just adds to the list of things you can't control and that's been really hard.
"I thought we had played well the last two weeks and got a couple of wins. It felt like things were going in the right direction for us and now we're shut down."
Besko's father, himself a former high school basketball coach, is running what amounts to open gyms with whoever is able to get there, including the junior varsity players.
The open gyms are for players to get in some conditioning and shooting while the rest of the program is sidelined.
That conditioning is Besko's biggest concern for when the team can come back.
After starting the season late because of statewide COVID restrictions, teams were just starting to find a stride when it came to getting into "basketball shape."
For teams that have to spend time in quarantine, that momentum can slip away.
"My biggest concern is keeping them in shape while they're at home," Besko said. "We've been in communication every day. We made lists of things each of them can do at home whether its shooting around outside, lifting weights or whatever."
On the positive side, Besko hopes that if it had to happen to his team, this is when it happens and not in a couple of weeks when it could end a season.
Lake City is 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Highland. If the Trojans are unable to make up any of the postponed games from quarantine, they have four regular-season contests remaining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.