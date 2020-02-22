LAKE CITY — They say knowing is half the battle.
Now Lake City knows.
The Trojans scored a big one, beating McBain 49-38 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night at home.
While the victory plays a spoiler role in the league race between the Ramblers and Manton, who now both have two losses, it goes a long way in another facet for Lake City — and that's confidence.
"This is a confidence builder for us going forward," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "It's not going to be easy but they know they can do it now and that's a huge mental step going forward.
"This win has been a long time coming. They're such a good program and that's why it means so much. It's for these kids but also for all the kids here that weren't able to get it done."
The two could see each other in a Division 3 district hosted by Lake City the week of March 9-13.
The loss is a tough pill to swallow for a McBain team still in the thick of the league race. The Ramblers are at Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday and then go to Manton on Friday with the title likely on the line.
Veteran McBain coach Bruce Koopman put the onus on himself after the setback.
"I didn't have my team ready to go and that falls on me," he said. "Lake City came out and just outplayed us. Give Coach Besko credit and give his players credit…they were ready to play.
"We didn't get into any kind of offense most of the night and we struggled."
The Ramblers were up 18-17 after the first quarter thanks to offensive rebounding and putback by Daniel Rodenbaugh. Lake City adjusted to that and effectively limited McBain on the glass the rest of the way.
The Trojans were up 31-28 at halftime before McBain took a slim 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter. Lake City then outscored the Ramblers 14-2 in the game's final eight minutes.
"Dawson (Corrigan) played tremendous defense tonight and took them out of a lot of things they wanted to do," Besko said. "Bradley Seger had two huge free throws down the stretch; Gavin Bisballe hit a big shot in the first half; and Dawson and Andrew VanderTuig did all the little things that don't show up in the scorebook.
"This was definitely a team win."
Ellian Schichtel paced Lake City with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks while Hunter Bisballe had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Ben Marion added 10 points and four rebounds.
Rodenbaugh paced McBain with 17 points and Connor Murphy scored 13.
McBain hosts Glen Lake on Monday while Lake City is at Evart on Tuesday.
