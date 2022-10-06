HOUGHTON LAKE — That was close.
Lake City’s boys edged Manton by just one point, 55-56, to claim the top spot in the second Highland Conference cross country jamboree Wednesday at Houghton Lake.
McBain was third at 79, Roscommon fourth at 117, Pine River fifth at 118, Beal City sixth at 121, Northern Michigan Christian seventh at 177, Evart eighth at 188 and Houghton Lake ninth at 227.
For Lake City, Paxton Hall took second in 17:37, Enzo Gagliardi Ramalho fifth in 18:12, Caiden Helsel ninth in 19:10, Owen Butkovich 14th in 20:15 and Peter Maddox 25th in 21:08.
For Manton, Logan Patrick took first in 17:26, Nolan Moffit fourth in 18:06, Robert Dykhouse seventh in 18:22, Dominick Priest 17th in 20:28 and Jack Helsel 27th in 21:11.
“Our boys were without our No. 5 runner due to the schedule change,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “At practice, we talked about pressure vs. opportunity and I am very pleased with how they responded. Every boy meet or exceeded their placing from the first conference jamboree.”
For McBain, Claydon Ingleright took third in 17:37, Nathan Koetje 10th in 19:26, Rylee Sprague 20th in 20:34, Garrin Schneeg 22nd in 20:36 and Dallas Chamberlain 24th in 21:02.
For Pine River, Scott Slocum took eighth in 19:06, Ethan Baker 11th in 19:58, Gavin Kelso 13th in 19:58, Mason Heilman 36th in 23:34 and Liam Geer 50th in 39:19.
For NMC, Elijah Kimbel took 18th in 20:29, Colin DeKam 26th in 21:09, Jacob Booher 38th in 23:57, Hunter Fisher 46th in 27:15 and Brett Ritsema 49th in 33:48.
For Evart, Steven Gascoigne took 16th in 20:28, Tim Pentecost 31st in 21:40 and Sawyer Fink 39th in 24:12.
Manton took first on the girls’ side with 60 points while Beal City was second at 63, Pine River third at 71, McBain fourth at 73, Lake City fifth at 78, Houghton Lake sixth at 185, Roscommon seventh at 205, NMC eighth at 232 and Evart ninth at 235.
For the Rangers, Hadley Saylor took second in 21:02, Chloe Colton third in 21:42, Kennedi Wahmhoff 13th in 24:09, Madison Morris 15th in 24:42 and Tessa Ward 17th in 24:55.
“On the girls’ side it was also very exciting,” Harding said. “Beal City’s girls easily beat us at the first Jamboree. Tonight was a different story and we won by 11 points. Our girls are now tied with Beal City going into the last Jamboree in two weeks.
“Special congrats to Hadley Saylor who was battling with Beal’s top girl and narrowly was edged out at the finish line for the first and second spots. I also wanted to recognize sophomore Tessa Ward. This young lady started running last track season and she struggled to complete the warmup. Today, she stepped into the spotlight and claimed the 17th spot. If she does it again in two weeks, she will earn all-conference honors.”
For the Bucks, Elizabeth Rigling took fifth in 22:18, Amanda Hill ninth in 23:12, Annabeth Allee 16th in 24:54, Jersey Johnson 19th in 25:06 and Madelynne Sterly 22nd in 25:10.
For the Ramblers, Chelsi Eisenga took seventh in 22:46, Rowan Ensing 10th in 23:29, Shauna McLean 11th in 23:32, Briella Walenjus 21st in 25:09 and Olivia Bosscher 24th in 25:40.
For the Trojans, Megan Gottschall took sixth in 22:46, Rylee Cohoon 12th in 24:02, Hayleigh Vandertuig 14th in 24:10, Lily Fults 20th in 25:08 and Perla Ramirez-Calixto 26th in 25:59.
For the Comets, Melody Fraser took 44th in 29:54.
