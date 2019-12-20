LAKE CITY — Call it finding a way to win.
Lake City is doing just that.
The Trojans won their second straight close game, beating Kalkaska 53-48 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The game was tied at 15-15 after the first quarter before Lake City led 30-26 at halftime and 47-41 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was just another great game," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "We had a good start and then they battled back. We had to get a couple of stops and make some plays at the end again.
"They're finding ways to win. In the past, those are games we lost. We played well as a team again tonight so all of the credit goes to the kids."
Elian Schichtel paced Lake City with 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Hunter Bisballe added nine points, six rebounds and six assists.
Andrew VanderTuig had seven points, three steals and three rebounds while Oakley Barger added six points. Ben Marion recorded five points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Lake City (4-0 overall) hosts Beal City on Jan. 8.
