MCBAIN — Lake City picked up two Highland Conference track wins, beating McBain and Beal City in a double-dual meet on Thursday.
The Trojans beat the Ramblers 115-46 and beat the Aggies 95-68.
“The guys put up a strong team performance tonight and we were able to come away with two victories,” Lake City coach Nathan Nederhood said.
Gavin Bisballe recorded a personal-best in the high jump, taking first at 6-feet, 5-inches while the Trojans won all four relays. Darin Kunkel also picked up firsts in the 400- (53.09) and 200-meter dashes (24.05).
Dayne Blair won the 100 dash in 11.76 seconds; Caleb Doe the 110 hurdles in 17.60 seconds and the pole vault at 13-0.
McBain’s Brock Maloney won the 800 in 2:13.57.
McBain won two on the girls’ side as it beat Beal City 103-59 and beat Lake City 101-62 to remain in conference meets.
“We’ve had a very busy week,” McBain coach Susan Maloney said. “I am super proud of them. They gutted it out in this heat and did really.”
Baylie Eisenga won the 1600 in 5:56.53 while Reese Ensing won the 3200 in 14:07.61. Analiese Fredin won the 300 hurdles in 50.74 seconds; Adyson Nederhood the shot put at 33-5; and Olivia Wilt the pole vault at 8-0.
“It was great having Analiese back and she’s finally healthy,” Maloney said. “It was good to our 1600 relay team all together, too.”
Maloney also commended Karley Vandepol and Aubrey Vandepol for their efforts.
Lake City’s McKenzie Bisballe won the high jump with a PR of 5-4 while Colette Emery-Nickerson won the long jump at 13-5. Sadie Larson won the 100 hurdles in 17.88 seconds and Jordan Fox the 800 in 2:37.22.
