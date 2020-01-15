LAKE CITY — Bring on Manton.
Now they can truly say that.
Lake City got by the one it needed to, beating Northern Michigan Christian 45-25 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The much-improved Trojans now host perennial league power Manton on Friday in the second game of girls/boys doubleheader.
"As much as we tried not to talk about, we know we have a big game with Manton on Friday," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "I thought, for the most part, we did a good job of focusing on tonight.
"We're right where we want to be at 7-0 now with a huge game on Friday."
Lake City led 16-6 after the first quarter and 25-15 at halftime. It was 37-18 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was kind of an ugly game," Besko said. "Credit NMC, they played tough.
"I thought we were a little sloppy early and didn't play with a lot of energy. We found that at halftime and took it into the third quarter."
Ben Marion paced the Trojans with eight points and five rebounds while Oakley Barger had eight points and seven rebounds.
Hunter Bisballe had eight points, four rebounds and three assists while Elian Schichtel added seven points and 10 rebounds.
