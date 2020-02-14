MCBAIN — A win's a win.
While that worked for Lake City in a 46-32 victory over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference boys basketball game Thursday night, the Trojans have a tougher slate coming.
Lake City is at Manton on Tuesday, hosts McBain on Friday and then has a red-hot Beal City team later down the road.
"It's not pretty but we'll take it," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "We know we've got a lot to work on to get ready for the big ones again."
Thursday's contest started slow and was tied at 12 after the first quarter. Lake City found a rhythm first and led 25-20 at halftime.
"It was kind of an ugly game but I was happy with our defensive intensity," Besko said. "There were a few times during the game where I thought we could've buried them but credit NMC for fighting back.
"Credit our kids, too, for fighting back and making big plays down the stretch."
The Trojans were up 37-26 going into the fourth quarter.
"I thought we played a strong game in the first half," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "We just had too many unforced turnovers and we didn't execute.
"We didn't reverse the ball near enough. You have to reverse two or three times to get that 1-3-1 (zone) to open. We worked on that quite a bit and it's their job to perform. That's what we talked about after the game."
Dawson Corrigan paced Lake City with 14 points and seven rebounds while Elian Schichtel had eight points and six rebounds. Ben Marion had seven points and four rebounds while Andrew VanderTuig added six points and four rebounds.
Bradley Seger had five points while Hunter Bisballe added four points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Jamey Haan paced NMC with 11 points while Trevin Winkle scored nine and Alex Rozeveld had eight.
