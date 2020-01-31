LEROY — The Lake City boys basketball team knows when it sees Pine River on the schedule that a battle is about to ensure.
Thursday was one of those games and this time the Trojans got the better of the Bucks, 61-54.
Lake City coach Brad Besko said his team didn't have the best start Thursday but they were able to turn things around. Pine River led 18-10 after the first quarter but Lake City held a 30-29 lead at the half.
"We had a huge third quarter. We started off with a nice run," he said. "I told (the team) it would come down to effort and toughness."
Besko said the Trojans had the Bucks down 52-38 but he credited Pine River with never giving up which allowed them to hang around.
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said he was happy with his team's effort but after a good start the Bucks couldn't keep the intensity up for the whole game.
"They took away Sasha Huffman who is our leading scorer and their zone defense gave us fits again," he said. "No discredit to (Lake City) but we let their defense have that effect because we didn't execute. The Lake City kids always work tip to the buzzer and their defense really shut us down (Thursday)."
Ben Marion paced the Trojans with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and one block while Ellian Schichtel added 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Andrew VanderTuig had 12 points, five boards, and two steals while Dawson Corrigan had eight points, four boards, and four steals. Hunter Bisballe had seven points, six rebounds, four steals, and five assists.
Lane Ruppert paced the Bucks with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Jayce Methner had 16 points. Marcus Jurik had eight points and 12 boards.
Lake City (8-3, 6-3) travels to Bellaire Monday while Pine River (5-6, 3-5) travels to Evart Wednesday.
• The Lake City JV team beat Pine River 55-35. Noah Keway had 17 points while Grayson Elmquist had 13.
