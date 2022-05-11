EVART — Lake City’s boys picked up a pair of Highland Conference track wins, beating Evart 112-45 and Pine River 88-74 on Tuesday.
The Bucks also beat the Wildcats 111-49.
“I was proud of the team effort that guys put forward,” Lake City coach Nathan Nederhood said. “They really focused on the fact that every point mattered, which I am proud of.”
Caleb Doe hit 13-feet in the pole vault while the Trojans won the 3200-meter relay in 9:13.68 and the 400 relay in 47.08 seconds.
Doe also won the 110 hurdles in 17.09 seconds and 300 hurdles in 46.60 seconds; Tyler Brown the 100 dash in 12.05 seconds; Darin Kunkel the 400 dash in 56.08 seconds; Asheton Mathison the 800 in 2:19.77; and Rowland Ball the shot put at 42-0.
Pine River’s Landyn Cool won the 1600 in 5:16 and 3200 in 12:28.11 while Javen Wanstead won the discus at 128-8.
Evart’s Cannan Morgan won the high jump at 5-8; Bryant Calderon the long jump at 19-3.75; and Dakobe White the 200 dash in 24.49 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Pine River beat Lake City 86-71 and beat Evart 113-32 while the Trojans also beat the Wildcats 118-23.
Pine River’s Lynnesia Belvin won the 100 dash in 13.20 seconds, 200 dash in 27.10 seconds and long jump at 15-3.5; Hailey Wanstead the 1600 in 6:25.96 and 3200 in 14:33.92; Ellie Rigling the 400 in 1:06.83; and Lillian Pylman the discus at 86-0.
Lake City’s Lauren Booms won the pole vault at 6-6; Mackenzie Bisballe the high jump at 5-3; Jordan Fox the 800 at 2:38.0; Sadie Larson the 100 hurdles in 54.04 seconds; and Rylee Cohoon the 100 hurdles in 17.73 seconds.
Evart’s Mckenzy McKay won the shot put at 34-5.5.
MANTON — Manton’s boys beat McBain 98-67 and Houghton Lake 103-47 in a Highland Conference meet.
The Ramblers also beat the Bobcats 85.5-56.5.
Manton’s Noah Morrow won the 800-meter run in 2:09.02, the 1600 in 4:51.79 and the 3200 in 11:58.20 while Lucas McKernan won the 110 hurdles in 19.04 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 46.34 seconds.
Andrew Phillips won the long jump with a major PR of 20-feet, 10-inches while Carter Helsel PRed in both the shot put and discus while taking second.
Manton won the 3200 relay in 10:02.89 and the 800 relay in 1:39.93.
McBain’s Mack Bontekoe won the shot put at 44-7 and the discus at 123-8.
McBain won two on the girls’ side, beating Manton 88-84 and beating Houghton Lake 146-16. The Rangers also beat the Bobcats 144.5-13.5.
McBain’s Isabel Rozeveld won the discus at 82-9.5 and Adyson Nederhood the shot put at 34-9.5 while Kahli Heuker won the high jump at 4-9 and the 800 in 2:43.97. Olivia Wilt the pole vault at 7-6 while Analiese Fredin won the 200 dash in 28.95 seconds.
Manton’s Grace Wahr won the 100 hurdles in 17.56 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 54.45 seconds and the long jump at 14-7.
