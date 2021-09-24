LAKE CITY — Strong from start to finish.
Lake City played well from the start and cruised to a 25-12, 25-5, 25-10 win over Forest Area in a non-league volleyball match Thursday.
“I am really proud of how our team came out tonight,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said.
“We committed very few errors and went on good rolls. Our communication helped us tonight.
“Jenna Harris, Helen Brown and Jessica Allen gave us energy coming off the bench. We still need to focus on fine-tuning our offense.”
Marisa Manganello dished out 11 assists and served 14 of 14 while Emily Urie had two kills and two blocks.
Chloe Bisballe had four kills and a block while Mackenzie Bisballe added seven kills, four blocks and five assists.
Kaylee Keenan had two digs and an ace on 100 percent serving while Haylee Parniske had three kills and served 23 of 23. Grace Richards also had five kills.
Lake City is at Roscommon Tuesday with Houghton Lake.
GAYLORD — Cadillac got back on track with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-9 win over Gaylord in a Big North Conference volleyball match.
“It’s good to get back into the win column in the conference,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “After the tough loss the other night, the team came in with a lot of energy and took care of business.”
Renee Brines paced the Vikings with 22 assists, nine kills and eight digs while Mady Smith had nine digs, four kills and three aces. Joslyn Seeley had five kills, four aces and three digs while Caliey Masserang had eight kills and five blocks.
Carissa Musta had four kills and three blocks while Julia Jezak had five digs and three assists. Brooke Ellens had five digs and two assists while Layke Sims added two kills and two digs.
Macey McKeever had four aces and Makenzie Johns had two blocks.
Cadillac (20-5 overall, 4-1 Big North) is at the East Grand Rapids Invitational on Saturday.
• Gaylord won the JV match 12-25, 25-21, 25-22. Cassie Jenema and Reina McMahon paced Cadillac at the service line.
• Gaylord won the freshman match 25-19, 25-12, 25-15.
Kylee Sandelius led the way in blocks while Sam VanBrocklin led in kills.
SUTTONS BAY — Northern Michigan Christian split a pair of non-league volleyball matches.
The Comets lost to Onekama 25-23, 25-21 and beat host North Bay 25-16, 25-19.
“We had a slow start to the evening, but we ended the night with a win,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We struggled to keep our pace from the beginning, and toward the end of the night we were back at playing our game.”
Paige Ebels had eight kills while Alaina Rozeveld added seven. Maggie Yount dished out 30 assists while Mabel Yount had an ace.
Megan Bennett and Emma Shaarda had two blocks apiece while Sol Pacheco had 31 digs and Ebels had 22.
NMC hosts Manton and McBain on Tuesday.
MANISTEE — Mesick picked up a West Michigan D win, beating Manistee Catholic 25-13, 25-11, 25-18.
“We started strong and were communicating well,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We gave up a few more points in the third set due to our libero needing to sit out but the team responded well and didn’t let that rattle them.
“We will continue to work on our consistency with serving and keeping our hitting errors low so that we can lessen the points being given away by errors.”
Kelsey Quiggin paced the Bulldogs with five aces, seven kills and 10 digs while Lexy Abraham had four aces, two kills and 11 assists.
Kaylee Carson had an ace, six kills and four digs while Shannyn Spencer added a block, four aces and three kills.
Harmony Harris had four aces, two kills and six assists while Maraya Buell had a block and two kills. Rebecca McCree had three blocks and an ace while Grace Hawk had two assists and 10 digs.
Mesick hosts Mason County Eastern on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.