LAKE CITY — Lake City High School officials made the decision Friday to pull the plug on the Trojans' playoff football game with Harbor Springs, scheduled for today.
The Trojans were slated to play at Harbor Springs in an MHSAA Division 7 pre-district contest but instead will forfeit the game to the Rams and end their season due to COVID-related concerns.
"We decided to cancel the game out of safety concerns for both teams due to a COVID-19 situation at the school," Lake City High School principal and athletic director Dr. Tim Hejnal said.
A post on the Lake City Trojan Football Facebook page shared the same information.
“Parents: Due to a number of variables involved with the current COVID challenges, the decision has been made to cancel the Football Playoff Game at Harbor Springs. This was a very difficult decision, but know that with the concerns and knowledge we have that it would not be responsible to play the game tomorrow. We thank you for your support during the season.‘
With the forfeit, Lake City finishes the season at 2-5 overall..
The victory actually marks Harbor Springs' first playoff victory in program history. The Rams (4-3) will face L'Anse (1-5) or Traverse City St. Francis (4-2) in a Division 7 district semifinal contest next week.
The forfeit by Lake City is one of 15 first-round playoff forfeits around the state, many COVID-related.
Around the region, Gaylord forfeited a Division 3 playoff game to Mount Pleasant due to a COVID issue at the school while Rogers City forfeited its first-round matchup with Iron Mountain, as did Saginaw Nouvel to Frankfort.
Hejnal added based on the information school officials have, next week's Division 3 volleyball district tournament is still on as planned and the Trojans will compete as scheduled.
Lake City faces Evart in the first round on Monday.
