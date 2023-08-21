Lake City claims Kingsley Invite title; more prep sports

KINGSLEY — One tournament, one trophy.
Lake City opened what should be a strong volleyball season by winning the Kingsley Invitational on Saturday.
The Trojans beat Beaverton (25-12, 25-19); Manistee (25-7, 25-9); and Charlevoix (25-19, 25-17) in pool play before beating Grayling 25-11, 25-13 in the quarterfinals; Charlevoix 25-14, 25-13 in the semifinals and the host Stags 25-11, 25-13 in the finals.
“It’s a perfect start to a new season,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “As a team, we achieved our first goal which was to make it to the finals of our first tournament.
“The girls have been working so hard in the off-season to become a strong team. We found a lot of positives but this is just a start for us and we have a lot of little things we need to clean up.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 39 kills, 32 digs, 60 assists and six blocks while Alie Bisballe had 48 kills, 22 digs, 45 assists and 11 blocks.
Caleigh Schneider had five kills, eight digs, four blocks and three assists while Hannah Vasicek had 15 kills, four blocks, 37 digs and 14 aces.
Hannah Hern had four blocks, 23 digs and 10 kills; Zoe Butkovich nine kills and 32 digs; Hailey Hamel 32 digs; Kaitlin Kendall a kill and a dig; Kylie Hunt three digs; Hannah Allen 100 percent serving and eight digs; and Morena Shelton two digs.
• Manton went 1-3.
The Rangers lost to Kingsley 25-15, 25-8; lost to Mason County Central 26-24, 25-22; and beat Grayling 25-20, 25-21 in pool play before falling to Beaverton 25-12, 10-25, 15-8 in the quarterfinals.
“Our record today should not be any indicator of how our season will be,” Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. “Our team is very young and inexperienced but they make up for it with their effort, coachability and resiliency.
“They made a lot of mistakes today but the mistakes they made will win us games in the future. They are processing, which slows us down right now, but they are learning so much.”
Adriana Sackett had two aces, 23 kills, a block and 50 digs; Angela Porter three kills and a dig; Aubrey Hiller four aces, 34 assists and 14 digs; Ava Traxler an ace, three kills, a block, an assist and three digs; Genna Alexander four kills, seven blocks, four assists and eight digs; Kaitlyn Carter eight digs; Kelsey Harding a kill, 29 assists and five aces; Lauren Wilder an ace, 12 kills, three blocks, three assists and 24 assists; Mattie Lafreniere four aces, 15 kills, six blocks and 15 digs; and Morgan Shepler two aces, 18 kills, a block and 30 digs.
The Rangers are at Kingsley again for a quad on Wednesday.
LELAND — McBain went 3-2 at the Leland Invitational, winning the Silver Division.
The Ramblers lost to Portage Northern 25-9, 25-10; beat Traverse City Christian 25-20, 25-16; and lost to Bronson 25-19, 25-19 in pool play before beating Fowler 25-23, 25-23 and Athens 25-16, 25-16 in the Silver Division.
“This is always a top-level tournament with some of the best teams in the state, so we knew we had to step up our game to compete,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I thought the girls did a great job of improving as the day went on and we continue to make some adjustments to responsibilities and knowing their position.
“We were able to compete with some very tough teams and finished strong to win the Silver Bracket. I think I was most impressed with the overall energy and attitude, and their ability to fight all the way to the last point. We are still working on overall consistency at the serving line and not giving up point runs, but this was a good step in the right direction.”
Mason Ocampaugh paced McBain with 56 assists, nine aces and eight digs while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 34 kills and 14 digs.
Ayla Fredin had 20 kills, 15 digs and seven aces while Brekken Cotter added 18 kills, four blocks and three aces.
Karsyn Meyering also had 15 digs and three aces.
McBain (3-5 overall) is at the Cadillac Invitational on Friday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian held its annual Twilight Invitational Friday evening with Kalkaska winning both the boys’ and girls’ titles.
For the Comets, Braylin Stahl took 21st in 25:42 and Brett Ritsema 22nd in 25:46.
For Mesick, Ty Redman took first in 16:24, Kyle Redman second in 16:25, Cody Linna 12th in 20:50 and Seth VanNortrick 24th in 25:51.
For Heritage Christian, Ashtyn Barnes took 19th in 24:34 and Ethan Glupker 20th in 24:43.
On the girls’ side, NMC’s Melody Fraser took 16th in 29:17 while Mesick’s Lucy Rogers took 15th in 27:07.
