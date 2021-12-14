LAKE CITY — Take care of the ball.
Rebound.
Play better defense.
Three simple things done better in the second half helped Lake City hold off a scrappy Evart team 44-40 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Trojans, aiming to knock McBain off the top of the league standings, went back and forth all night with a much-improved Wildcat team.
“It was a good first real competition for us,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “Evart is definitely an improved team and it was good for our girls to be challenged and have to battle for four quarters.”
Lake City led just 7-6 after the first quarter while Evart held a slim 22-20 lead at halftime.
Two of the Trojans’ big issues in the first half were 14 turnovers and not getting enough second-chance opportunities on missed shots.
“That was really our focus at halftime was to take better care of the ball and do a better job of boxing out,” Tisron said. “We knew, too, we had to focus on Addy Gray and Skylar Baumgardner.
“Those two have really been playing well so our goal was to hold them to 20 points or less combined and we did a good job of that.”
Lake City also went man-to-man defensively in the second half to spark a little more energy and it gave them the ability to get out in transition more as well.
The Trojans were up 32-29 going into the fourth quarter and got two late key free throws from Taryn Miller to seal the win.
McKenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Chloe Bisballe added 14 points, 12 rebounds and six steals. Emma Nickerson also scored eight points.
Brooklyn Decker paced Evart with 14 points while Baumgardner had 10 and Gray scored nine.
HARRISON — Marion dropped a 31-25 decision to Harrison in non-league play.
Georgia Meyer paced the Eagles with 12 points and eight rebounds while Jaclyn Moggo grabbed 10 rebounds.
