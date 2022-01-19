McBAIN — A tense, seesaw girls Highland Conference battle between McBain and visiting Lake City came down to a final possession and a final chance to tie or go ahead for the Ramblers.
But Lake City senior Chloe Bisballe made a clutch steal with just seconds left to preserve a hard-fought 44-42 victory and create a second-place tie in the league standings behind unbeaten Northern Michigan Christian.
“It’s a big win for us,” said Lake City coach Bill Tisron after the Trojans pushed to an 8-1 overall mark and 7-1 in the league.
“This keeps us in position to win the Highland.”
Tisron commended his team’s effort “from start to finish.”
“The girls executed the game plan perfectly,” he said.
“Emma Schierbeek is one of the best players in the region and we held her to five points. The key was not to give her too much space and to make her shoot over us.”
McBain coach Drew Bronkema did not make any excuses for his team’s first defeat of the season.
“Lake City outplayed us,” he said. “They wanted it more than we did. They worked harder, they beat us to loose balls and out-rebounded us. Those are usually our strengths.”
McBain led 10-9 after the first quarter but the Trojans rallied to take a 21-17 halftime lead and continued to play with the lead in the second half, taking a 38-31 advantage into the final period.
McBain charged back to pull within two points late in the game but Bisballe’s steal enabled Lake City to hold off the Ramblers and walk off the McBain court as winners.
Lake City’s 6-foot sophomore wing Mackenzie Bisballe, whose height created some match-up problems at both ends for McBain, finished a productive night with 16 points and 14 boards.
Chloe Bisballe tallied 10 with eight rebounds and five steals, including the final steal to seal the victory.
Junior Emma Nickerson provided strong minutes in the paint, earning eight points with seven rebounds.
Junior Kahli Heuker hit for 12 to pace the Ramblers and Sydney Heuker scored nine.
Senior guard Ella Schroder hit a pair of key 3-pointers in the first half at a time when McBain was struggling to find points.
Bronkema also commended junior post Adyson Nederhood, who came off the bench in the second half and gave the Ramblers solid minutes under the glass.
“This loss hurts nothing but our pride,” Bronkema said.
“Our goal is still to win the conference. We just have to get to doing the little things.”
McBain (8-2, 6-1) hosts Manton on Thursday. NMC, which owns a victory over Lake City and is unbeaten in league play to this point, comes to McBain on Monday.
Lake City (8-1, 7-1) travels to Evart on Friday for a boy-girl varsity doubleheader, with the girls playing the second game.
