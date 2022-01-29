LEROY — There are times you find a way to win and just move on.
That’s Lake City’s story and the Trojans are sticking to it.
Lake City struggled to shoot the ball yet found a way to score a 36-35 win over a scrappy Pine River team in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
Veteran Trojan coach Bill Tisron will take the win, regardless of how it looked.
“Kudos to Pine River, they played extremely hard,” he said. “We struggled shooting the ball and they did all the little things.
“Fortunately, we did just enough to win the game.”
Lake City led 10-6 after the first quarter and 20-16 at halftime. It was 27-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Pine River coach Paula Justin was beyond proud of her team.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these girls…they played their hearts out,” she said. “We were up (in the fourth quarter) but just couldn’t close it out.”
Haylee Parniske paced Lake City with eight points while Chloe Bisballe had seven points and 13 steals. Mackenzie Bisballe had seven points and six rebounds while Mariah Jackson added six points and seven rebounds.
Olivia Fisher paced Pine River with 13 points and three rebounds while Amanda Hill had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Hailey Wanstead added four points and 11 rebounds.
Lake City is at Evart on Monday while Pine River is at Evart on Tuesday.
