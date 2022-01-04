LAKE CITY — The focus during the time off has been team basketball.
That’s exactly what they did.
Lake City started strong and cruised to a 78-37 win over Farwell in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
Trojan coach Brad Besko was pleased with his team’s unselfishness and its approach.
“This is a really good team win,” he said.
“We moved the ball well, we made the extra pass, we were unselfish…that’s as good of a team win that we’ve had playing as a team.
“That’s what we’ve been preaching.”
Lake City led 22-10 after the first quarter and had a commanding 52-26 lead at halftime. It was 74-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Brady Becker paced the Trojans with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals while Oakley Barger had 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Gavin Bisballe had 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists while Darin Kunkel added 10 points and three rebounds.
AJ VanDuinen had seven points, six steals and six assists; Noah Keway six points and four rebounds; Brody Gothard five points and five rebounds; and Rowland Ball four points and four rebounds.
Lake City (3-1 overall) hosts Beal City on Wednesday.
BEAL CITY — One little stretch doomed the effort.
Manton played well most of the way but struggles late in the third quarter cost the Rangers in a 52-46 loss to Beal City in a Highland Conference contest.
“I thought our team did a great job playing with a lot of intensity for two and a half quarters and we played well most of the way,” Manton coach Ryan Hiller said.
“They went on a run at the end of the third that broke our backs a little bit.
“We just didn’t do the little things there at the end of the third quarter to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Beal City led 17-14 after the first quarter before Manton was up 28-27 at halftime. The Aggies were up 46-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, Hiller saw positives.
“We did a great job moving the ball with a couple of kids still out of the lineup,” he said.
“I was very proud of that.”
Luke Puffer paced the Rangers with 22 points while Noah Morrow added eight.
Nolan Moffit and Jakob Kuhn each had five.
Manton (2-3 overall) hosts Kalkaska today.
LAKEVIEW — Pine River used a fourth-quarter surge to beat Lakeview 46-40 in a non-conference girls basketball contest.
The Bucks were down 30-26 going into the fourth quarter but got the ball inside more to Hailey Wanstead and it paid off.
Wanstead scored 10 of her team-leading 16 points in the game’s final eight minutes.
“They played us with a defense the whole time and we weren’t shooting well,” Pine River coach Paula Justin said.
“We put Hailey down low in the fourth and it worked.”
Wanstead also grabbed eight rebounds. Avery Sumpter had seven points while Madi Sparks added seven points and five rebounds.
Lainey Sparks had six points while Amanda Hill scored five.
Pine River (3-3) hosts McBain Thursday.
