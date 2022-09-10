LAKE CITY — Good, but not great.
Yet, either way, it’s a win.
Lake City took care of business and beat Manton 44-0 in a Highland Conference contest Friday night.
While the score satisfies that good part, Trojan head coach Kyle Smith was looking at something a little different at times.
“A good four quarters of football for us but not great as we had more than a dozen penalties,” he said.
“If we clean that up, we will be a very good football team.
“I am proud of how physical we played tonight.”
Darin Kunkel paced Lake City’s offense as he was 8 of 9 passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
Layne McLeod had three catches for 91 yards and a TD while Brody Gothard added three catches for 85 yards and a TD.
Gothard also had a rushing touchdown.
Dayne Blair led the way on the ground with 84 yards and a TD on seven carries.
Tyler Atkins and Lucas Hinkamp paced the Trojans defensively with seven tackles apiece while McLeod had five tackles and an interception.
It was a rough night all around for Manton.
“They were the better tonight team,” Manton coach Eric Salani said.
“They were more physical, we didn’t execute as we should have and we did not play well in any phase of the game.
“We’ve got to get better and that’s on me. We will correct that as a coaching staff.”
Lake City (2-1 overall, 2-0 Highland) hosts Beal City next Friday while Manton (2-1, 1-1) hosts Evart.
