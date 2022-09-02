LEROY — That feels much better.
After struggling to get things done in the opener last week, Lake City found itself in the win column this week.
The Trojans picked up their first win of the young season, beating Pine River 47-0 in a Highland Conference football contest Thursday night.
Trojan coach Kyle Smith was pleased with how well his team played from start to finish across the board.
“It was a good team win for us,” he said. “We played really well in all three phases of the game.
“I’m very pleased with how physical we played all game. Our offense was explosive and our defense played disciplined football.”
Darin Kunkel had the big game for Lake City with 182 yards and and three touchdowns on just six carries. He also was 3 of 4 passing for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Dayne Blair carried the ball 11 times for 133 yards and a TD while Brody Gothard caugh two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Atkins paced Lake City defensively with 10 tackles and a pick-six while Lucas Hinkamp had eight tackles. Layne McLeod also had a pick-six, as well.
For Pine River, it was another rough night after the Bucks were shutout last week by Addison.
“We started out with a nice drive early and then our defense was just non-existent for us,” Pine River coach Brian Jackson said.
“We had some sophomores step up and fill roles for us and that was good to see.
“The team is focusing on next week and working on regrouping. We want to keep it positive and take it week-by-week.”
Damian Jackson paced Pine River with 49 yards rushing while Ryder Holmes had 42.
Lake City hosts Manton Sept. 9 while Pine River is at Evart in the annual Armed Forces Game.
