LAKE CITY — Strong start.
Good finish.
Lake City put together a strong effort as it cruised to a 54-29 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
Trojan coach Brad Besko was pleased with his team.
“This was a really good team win,” he said. “We started off strong and got off to a nice lead.
“We let them back into it a little bit into the second quarter but, overall, I was happy with how we played from start to finish.”
Lake City led 19-12 after the first quarter and took a 32-20 lead into halftime. It was 38-27 going into the fourth quarter.
For the Bucks, it was a rough night.
“It was a tough night for us all the way around but I’m very proud of how hard my kids fought,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “We hung around for three quarters but really ran out of gas in the fourth.
“We have to find some scoring from multiple positions.”
Gavin Bisballe paced the Trojans with 16 points, 19 rebounds, two steals and two blocks while Oakley Barger had 10 points and three rebounds. Darin Kunkel had eight points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists while Devin Nolan added eight points and three rebounds.
Andrew VanDuinen had four points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists while Brody Gothard added four points and five rebounds.
Isaiah Dennis paced Pine River with 11 points and Austin Dean scored eight.
Pine River hosts Evart on Thursday while Lake City (2-1 overall, 2-0 Highland) hosts Farwell on Jan. 3.
• Lake City won the JV game 34-28. Tyler Atkins and Kaden McGinnis had nine points apiece while Kobe Becker had eight.
