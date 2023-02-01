LAKE CITY — Lake City took care of business, beating Pine River 53-20 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
As an added bonus, the Trojans find themselves alone atop the league standings this morning after McBain knocked off Evart, 51-35, on Tuesday. Lake City has just one league loss — to Evart back in December — while the Ramblers and Wildcats each have two.
“Tonight was a good defensive game,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said.
“A lot of girls got in, I thought we were more efficient offensively and we took care of the ball.
“It was a good night for us.”
Lake City led 9-0 after the first quarter and 27-2 at halftime.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Alie Bisballe added 14. Payton Hogan also scored nine.
Emma Tice paced Pine River with 10 points.
“Emma did a nice job giving us a spark,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said. “She’s a freshman so the future is really bright.”
Pine River hosts Evart on Friday while Lake City is off until Feb. 8 against Beal City.
