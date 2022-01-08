ROSCOMMON — Lake City bounced back from a tough loss to Beal City to rout Roscommon 65-38 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday.
“This was a really good team win,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “We jumped on them early and kept the momentum going throughout the game.
“I was proud of the way we bounced back from the heartbreaking loss to Beal City in the right way and keep ourselves in the conference race.”
Lake City led 19-7 after the first quarter and 36-14 at halftime. It was 54-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Gavin Bisballe paced the Trojans with 23 points and 12 rebounds while Oakley Barger had eight points, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Darin Kunkel had eight points and two assists while Devin Nolan added eight points and three rebounds.
Brady Becker had five points and three assists; Brody Gothard four points and eight rebounds; and Rowland Ball four points and seven rebounds.
Lake City (4-2 overall, 3-1 Highland) hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
MANTON — Finally.
While they didn’t get the result they wanted, Manton played with a full lineup for the first time this season.
The Rangers dropped a 52-50 decision to Charlevoix in a non-conference boys basketball contest.
Just having everyone back made Manton coach Ryan Hiller happy.
“I’m very proud of our guys tonight,” Hiller said. “This is our first game where we had a full squad and we competed well against a very good Charlevoix team and had a chance to win.”
The Rayders led 12-8 after the first quarter and it was tied 24-24 at halftime. The Rangers were up 39-38 going into the fourth quarter.
“Hopefully, we can get better over the next two weeks at everything we’re doing, gel as a team and start to hit our peak in February,” Hiller said.
Luke Puffer paced Manton with 12 points while Lincoln Hicks had seven and Lucas McKernan eight. Johnathen Traxler and Carson Danford had six points apiece.
