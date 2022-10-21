LAKE CITY — Lake City wrapped up the home portion of its schedule with a quick 25-16, 25-14, 25-10 win over East Jordan in a non-conference volleyball match Thursday.
“Tonight we honored our six seniors (Kaylee Keenan, Kasey Keenan, Haylee Parniske, Emily Urie, Jenna Harris and Helen Brown) at their last home match of the season,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said.
“These girls have been with me since their freshman year so it was a very emotional night for all.
“The first set the six seniors played the whole game and got a great win together.
“The next two sets, we tried a new line-up and began serving stronger. I am so proud of all these seniors have accomplished as players and for this program.”
Kaylee Keenan had 17 digs and an ace on 6 of 6 serving while Kasey Keenan had three kills and an ace. Haylee Parniske had seven kills, 10 digs and five aces while Jenna Harris had eight digs, three aces and two kills.
Emily Urie had five kills, a block, two aces and 10 digs while Helen Brown had three aces and 16 digs.
Lake City is at Williamston on Saturday.
BUCKLEY — Mesick swept Buckley 25-11, 25-22, 25-22 in a non-league match.
“We came out strong in the first set and then struggled a bit with our serve receive and our communication,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said.
“We were able to pull out the win but need to work hard to keep improving in these last few weeks.”
Kelsey Quiggin had an ace, 10 kills and 19 digs; Celeste Hallett a block, an ace, 14 assists, a kill and three digs; Rebecca McCree a block, two aces, two kills and six digs; Kylie Sexton three aces, three kills and three digs; Jazmyn Mills five aces, three kills and nine digs; and Maddy Spoor four aces, five assists, a kill and four digs.
MAPLE CITY — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 non-league match to Glen Lake.
“It’s always tough to lose, but this team still accomplished a lot on the court,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We were placing the ball well and picking up a lot that was sent over to us.
“We played really well together as a team.”
Emma Tossey had six aces and Alaina Rozeveld had two while Jada VanNoord dished out 16 assists. Paige Ebels had 11 digs and Rozeveld had nine.
Kylee Winkle had a block while Ebels had 11 kills and Mabel Yount added four.
NMC (21-10 overall) hosts Lake City on Tuesday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a Coastal Conference swim meet to Traverse City on Thursday.
“The girls represented the Vikings well against the defending Coastal Conference champions,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said.
“It was a great opportunity to fine tune their event against strong competition as we go into the last two weeks of the season.”
Brie Leesch took second in the 200-yard individual medley and second in the 200 butterfly while Stella Balcom took second in the 50 freestyle. Ella Boland was third in the 100 freestyle.
The 200 medley relay of Boland, Katie Graham, Leesch and Balcom took second and that same foursome also was second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Mary-Claire Rodebaugh, Andrea Jensen, Morgan Seelye and Kenna Booher took third in the 200 free relay, as well.
BEAR LAKE — Marion wrapped up the West Michigan D League cross country season with the final league meet at Bear Lake.
On the boys’ side, Aidan Timko took 19th in a season-best time of 21:19 while Trey Davis was 27th at 24:35.
On the girls’ side, Selena Quintero took 16th in 25:28 and Donna Mills-Foster 20th in 26:27.
