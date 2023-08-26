LAKE CITY — That’s the perfect start.
It’s a win and they got out healthy.
Lake City opened it season with a 48-15 win over Cheboygan in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
For the Trojans, it’s a win over a bigger school and the playoff bonus points that come with it.
“I honestly couldn’t ask for a better way to start the year,” Lake City coach Kyle Smith said.
“This team played with so much fire and energy for all four quarters. It was a lot of fun to be a part of.
“We stayed healthy and everyone played a quality game.”
The two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter and Cheboygan led 7-6 after the first 12 minutes of play. Lake City scored twice in the second quarter to lead 18-7 at halftime and broke the game open with two more touchdowns in the third quarter for a 34-7 lead going into the fourth.
Smith said being able to build upon early successes was big with the work his team put in over the summer.
“Everyone says this but these kids have worked so hard this offseason, during a two-a-days and the last two weeks leading up to week one that the outcome of tonight’s game doesn’t surprise me,” he said.
Senior standout Darin Kunkel paced the Trojans with 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground while also throwing for 59 yards and another TD.
Teague Helsel and Cole McGiness each had a rushing TD, as well.
Helsel paced the defense with 21 tackles while Tavin Miller and Tyler Atkins each had 10.
Lake City opens Highland Conference play Thursday at Evart.
