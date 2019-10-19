LAKE CITY — While they would like to know they're in for sure, there's a much better chance now.
Lake City put itself in position for another postseason berth with a 42-7 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Trojans move to 5-3 overall and close the regular season next Friday at Sanford Meridian. A win over the Mustangs and Lake City knows it's in.
"This is a great team win going into next week's game at Meridian," Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. "We have to continue to do what we've done over the last three weeks. If we do that, we should take care of business."
Lake City scored on its first possession but then stalled a little bit. The Trojans got it rolling later in the second quarter, though, and never looked back.
"Offensively, we executed up front and our backs ran hard," Smith said. "The defense played lights out again, limiting their opportunities by forcing them into long down situations and we played very physical all night."
Pine River coach Terry Martin commended Lake City for controlling the game.
"Hats off to Lake City…they just physically beat us up up front at the line of scrimmage," he said. "We couldn't handle them up front on either side and once they got rolling, it was tough for us.
"They played well."
Jack Pedlar paced Lake City with 153 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries while Tyler McGinesshad 114 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Ben Marion added eight carries for 71 yards and one TD.
McGiness was 7 of 13 passing for 139 yards and one TD.
Andrew VanderTuig and Sebastian Pena had five tackles apiece and a sack while Devan Jorgensen had five tackles, as well.
Rogan Nelson was 4 of 12 for Pine River for 40 yards. Taylor Helmboldt led the way on the ground with 25 yards and a TD on five carries.
Brian Fauble paced the defense with nine tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.