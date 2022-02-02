LAKE CITY — Before the season, Lake City girls coach Bill Tisron was pleased to find Morley-Stanwood on the schedule.
The Mohawks are a traditionally strong, well-coached program and they came into Tuesday’s game at Lake City with an identical 11-1 record.
The Trojans, coming off back-to-back one-point road wins against Pine River and Evart, controlled play against the visitors from the start, ultimately scoring a 65-38 non-league victory.
“Tonight was the polar opposite of the first half last night at Evart,” Tisron said. “Our big goal was to start out playing with intensity and we did that. We started sluggish the past two games and then had show up in the second half just to pull out the win.
“Tonight we started strong, had a 14-point lead by halftime, and then we didn’t let up. This was a nice win for us against a very good team. It was our best overall game of the season.”
Senior guard Chloe Bisballe collected a game-high 22 points with seven boards and five assists and also shadowed Morley’s top scorer effectively, limiting her to four points in the contest.
Mackenzie Bisballe put 19 on the board with five boards and four steals. Tarrin Miller tallied 11 with four boards and Emma Nickerson scored four. Tisron also commended Jessica Allen and Rylee Cohoon for their defensive energy.
“Jess and Rylee’s job is to harass the other team’s ball handlers and they did a great job of that tonight,” Tisron said.
Lake City (12-1 overall) travels to Beal City on Thursday.
