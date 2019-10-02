BEAL CITY — Lake City dropped a 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference contest.
"Even though tonight was a loss, we are very proud of the toughness and heart our girls showed," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "Our team has had to overcome many obstacles off the court throughout the season and tonight we showed we could come together as a team."
Chloe Bisballe paced Lake City with 25 digs, six kills and an ace while Rylie Bisballe had 13 digs, 18 kills, six blocks and two aces. Nicole Adams had 12 digs and a kill while Natalie Tighe added 12 digs and an ace.
Emma Baron dished out 25 assists, 11 digs, a block, three kills and five aces while Olivia Bellows had eight digs and four kills. Tekoa Marshall added eight digs while Morgan Rogers had seven digs and Megan Hose three digs.
The Trojans host McBain next Tuesday.
