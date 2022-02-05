BEAL CITY — They gave themselves a chance but a couple errors turned costly.
Lake City dropped a 55-52 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference contest Friday night.
Trojan coach Brad Besko can't fault the effort of his team but said it needed to make some better decisions.
"We played hard," he said. "We didn't start off really well but got into a groove into the second quarter.
"We just had too many mental lapses in critical situations that hurt us. We made a run to get a chance to tie it but we didn't play our best game tonight. Credit Beal City, they made some big shots, too."
The Aggies led 13-7 after the first quarter and 31-26 at halftime. It was 45-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Gavin Bisballe paced Lake City with 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists while Darin Kunkel had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Brady Becker had nine points and three rebounds; Oakley Barger seven points and five rebounds; and Brody Gothard four points and three rebounds.
Lake City hosts Roscommon on Tuesday.
