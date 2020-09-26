HOUGHTON LAKE — The effort and intensity were much better.
The execution was the issue at times, though.
Lake City dropped a 34-14 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Trojans were coming off an opening 30-0 loss to McBain and coach Kyle Smith thought his team took some steps forward.
"We had much better effort and heart this week," he said. "We responded well to adversity and fought until the end. The score doesn't really reflect how I thought the game went.
"Houghton Lake is a good team and they did some things well. We just shot ourselves in the foot too often. Mental mistakes lose games and that was the main cause of us losing tonight. If we can clean those things up, we are a much better football team."
Brady Becker paced Lake City with 127 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries while Dayne Blair had 57 yards on five carries. Brody Gothard had four catches for 58 yards.
Devan Jorgensen led the defense with 12 tackles and Gabe Ardis had seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.