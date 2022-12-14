LAKE CITY — They're making progress.
Lake City dropped a 55-44 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night yet coach Brad Besko says his team is making progress.
"We're making strides in the right direction," he said. "The guys played extremely hard and we've just got to keep improving."
The Trojans led 13-12 after the first quarter and it was at 23-all at halftime. The Bobcats were up 42-38 going into the fourth quarter.
"The third quarter has been our Achilles' Heel this year and we played much better tonight."
Blake Root paced Lake City with 17 points while Brody Gothard added nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. James Vanderbrook had seven points while Marcus Booms added six points, six rebounds and three steals.
Lake City is at Pine River Thursday.
• Lake City won the JV game 30-20. Jase Goodrich paced the Trojans with eight points and Gabe Comp had six.
