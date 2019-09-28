LAKE CITY — The task in front of them is pretty clear now.
Lake City dropped a 34-14 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Trojans must likely win out to make the post-season, something that's not lost on head coach Kyle Smith.
"We had penalties, turnovers and not scoring in the red zone hurt our chances of winning," he said. "We have to win out and play perfect football the rest of the way.
"We had a couple of chances before halftime to score and penalties killed our drive. We stopped them on the first drive of the second half with good field position and then scored. We started to get the momentum but gave up a deep ball and that flattened us."
Jack Pedlar paced Lake City with 101 yards rushing on 21 carries while Ben Marion caught six passes for 48 yards.
Marion led the defense with eight tackles and Jacob Rosekrans had seven.
Lake City is at Roscommon next Friday.
