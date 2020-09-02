LAKE CITY — Lake City dropped its opener to Ludington 25-13, 25-4, 25-15 in a non-conference volleyball contest Tuesday.
"The scores do not show the effort and work that our team put forth tonight, especially the way this season has been so up and down," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "Moving forward with the season, we have specific skills to work on that we haven't had a chance to focus on."
Lake City served at 97 percent for the match with 54 digs and 11 kills.
Manton wins two
MANTON — Manton swept Frankfort and Brethren in a non-league tri.
The Rangers beat the Panthers 25-22, 25-11 and beat the Bobcats 25-5, 25-8.
"This year our team goal is to just grow every day and I thought we did that today," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "We're still working through finding the right rotation and it's encouraging to see the girls working hard for each other."
Ashley Bredahl had two aces, three assists and three digs while Aysia Taylor had eight aces, a kill, 20 assists and seven digs. Brylie Greter had seven digs while Hanah Clark added two aces and six kills.
Leah Helsel had three aces, six kills and 16 digs while Megan Moffit recorded 10 aces, eight kills and 21 digs. Tara Regnerus added nine digs.
Manton (3-0 overall) is at Suttons Bay on Thursday.
McBain wins two
SUTTONS BAY — McBain swept a non-conference quad at Suttons Bay.
The Ramblers beat the host Norsemen 25-22, 23-25, 15-7 and beat Glen Lake 25-11, 25-22.
"We started off a bit slow and found ourselves in a bit of a hole the first game but the girls showed some grit and were able to fight back from a 12-2 deficit to rally and take that first game," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "I thought our serving was pretty solid across the board.
"Overall, it was a good team effort and we continue to work on specific issues with positions. I think our outsides stepped up a little tonight which was good to see."
Analiese Fredin recorded five klls, two blocks, 21 assists, 12 digs and five aces on 27 of 27 serving while Klaire Pollington had a kill, nine digs and four aces on 29 of 29 serving. Linde VanderVlucht added six kills, four blocks and three aces on 21 of 21 serving.
McBain (3-3 overall) is at Kingsley today for another quad.
• McBain's JV beat Suttons Bay 25-22, 7-25, 15-13 and lost to Glen Lake 25-18, 25-18.
Buckley splits pair
BUCKLEY — Buckley split a pair of matches in a non-league tri it hosted.
The Bears lost to Farwell 25-19, 25-16 and beat Baldwin 25-17, 25-17.
Briana Schrotenboer recorded 18 kills, five blocks and four aces while Kyrie Wildfong dished out 21 assists. Anna Francisco had nine kills while Mira Warren added eight digs and four kills.
Buckley is at Traverse City Christian on Sept. 8.
SOCCER
Buckley tops Harbor Springs
HARBOR SPRINGS — Buckley came from behind to beat Harbor Springs 2-1 in a non-league match.
Harbor Springs led 1-0 with a goal midway through the first half before the Bears clawed their way back into it, led by seniors captains Gabe Luther and Gavin Allen.
Those two combined to tie the game before halftime and then Luther scored the eventual game-winner 10 minutes into the second half on a solo run.
Buckley coach John Vermilya commended the defensive play of sophomore keeper Kyle Deshasier, along with Cam Carpenter and Connor Dunn. Deshasier made nine saves in goal.
Buckley hosts Benzie Central on Sept. 9.
Coyotes blank Stags
KINGSLEY — Reed City scored an 8-0 win over Kingsley in a non-conference contest.
"We played our most complete soccer game of the season," Reed City coach Chris Maddox said. "We were able to get out and run and use the things we have been working on in practice.
"Passing communication and trusting one another were keys to our win."
Parker Benedict and Aiden Mieras paced Reed City with three goals apiece while Noah Jones and Justin Stellini also scored. Benedict, Jones, Mieras and Raymond Penney had assists.
Jordon Lofquist recorded fives saves in the nets.
GIRLS GOLF
Cadillac 4th at invite
INTERLOCHEN — Cadillac shot a team score of 391 to take fourth in the Traverse City West Invitational at Interlochen Golf Course.
The host Titans won the event with a 348 while Traverse City Central shot a 372 and Big Rapids at 374.
"This was not our best score of the year but we will regroup at practice and continue to work hard," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "These girls are not afraid to put in the extra work to improve."
Madi Drabik paced the Vikings with an 89 and took seventh overall. Chesni Birgy shot a 95, Livi Meyer 101, Molly Anderson 106, Emma McTaggart 107 and Baily Little a 126.
