LAKE CITY — Lake City saw its season come to an end with a 20-12 loss to Sanford Meridian in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
Even had the Trojans (5-4 overall) beaten the Mustangs (3-6), they likely would not have had enough playoff points to qualify for the MHSAA state playoffs.
The MHSAA removed the six-victory qualification this year and made making the post-season based solely on playoff points. Lake City was No. 39 in Division 6 headed into Week 9. The top 32 teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.
“It’s not the way we wanted to end the season but there are just some things we could not overcome,” Lake City coach Kyle Smith said.
“I’m very proud of the way our team fought all year long, especially with the adversity we faced with injuries, COVID and kids in quarantine.
“I love my seniors and they put a positive stamp on our program. We have big shoes to fill next year but we return a lot of good players. We will get where we need to be.”
Darin Kunkel was 6 of 9 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown while AJ VanDuinen caught three passes for 29 yards and a TD.
Kunkel carried the ball 14 times for 103 yards while Chris Park also scored a touchdown.
Eyn Noren led the way defensively with 11 tackles while Brody Gothard had nine.
Park had seven tackles and a sack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.