LAKE CITY — It's a start.
Lake City struggled at times but beat Evart 25-17, 25-21, 25-9 in an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball district contest Monday at home.
The Trojans advance to face Pine River in Wednesday's second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Manton and McBain meet in the first match at 5:30 p.m.
"We struggled to have a strong start," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "Our passing suffered tonight which made it hard to run an offense.
"We have things to work on at practice."
Emma Baron paced Lake City with 27 assists, two kills, seven digs, three blocks and two aces while Olivia Bellows had 10 kills, four digs and two aces. Chloe Bisballe had seven kills and four digs while MacKenzie Bisballe added five kills and five blocks.
Haylee Parniske had two kills, a dig and four blocks while Marisa Mangello had two kills, a dig and an ace. Morgan Rogers had four digs while Nicole Adams added a kill, seven digs and an ace. Kaylee Keenan had three digs and an ace while Grace Richards had a kill and an ace.
Warriors edge Bears
BUCKLEY — Forest Area topped host Buckley 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 12-25, 15-12 in a Division 4 district contest.
For the Warriors, Maycey Turner had an ace and 13 digs; Gracie Kimball two aces, eight kills and five digs; Emily Norkowski eight kills, an assist, three blocks and six digs; Breana Kniss an ace, 15 kills, a block and eight digs; Trinity Nelson a kill and three assists; Taylor Muth an ace, 10 assists and two digs; and Jersey Patton six digs.
Forest Area faces Marion on Wednesday.
Coyotes fall short
CADILLAC — Reed City put up a fight but dropped a 27-25, 25-13, 27-29, 25-15 decision to Big Rapids in a Division 2 district contest.
The Cardinals advance to face host Cadillac at 6 p.m. today.
