HOUGHTON LAKE — As far as big ones go, this one qualifies.
Lake City scored a key 44-41 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The league isn't awarding a championship this season as teams aren't necessarily playing each other twice but it's big for another reason.
Seeding.
The MHSAA will release district pairings on Sunday with the top two teams in each district getting seeds, meaning they can't meet before the district final.
The Trojans (9-0 overall) and McBain (12-0) are both unbeaten while Houghton Lake (6-3) is also a strong team.
"This is a good win for us," Lake City coach Bill Tisron sa. "We haven't had a ton of strong competition of late.
"We started out strong tonight and then just went into a lull in the second quarter."
The game was tied 15-15 after the first quarter and Houghton Lake was up 26-20 at halftime.
Lake City tweaked some things defensively in the third quarter and outscored the Bobcats 13-5 to take a 33-31 lead into the fourth.
"We mixed up our defensive matchups in the thrid quarter, took the lead back and then were able to sustain it," Tisron said. "I was very happy with our defense against their best players."
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City wih 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks while Olivia Bellows added 13 points. Chloe Bisballe had seven points and five rebounds while Mariah Jackson had four points and four rebounds.
The Trojans have another big game today at Glen Lake.
