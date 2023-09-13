LAKE CITY — That’s better.
Much better, in fact.
After a rough winless day in a tournament Saturday, Lake City responded the best way it could — opening Highland Conference volleyball play with a statement victory.
The Trojans beat Beal City 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17 in a key early-season match Tuesday.
The two are expected to contend for the conference crown, along with competition from McBain and Manton.
“We had a great team meeting (Monday) and everything we talked about, we brought onto the court tonight,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We could have won in three sets but Beal City got on a few runs in game two that we just could not dig ourselves out of.
“Beal City is probably one of the best defensive teams we have seen all year. I am proud of how my girls didn’t put their heads down and kept fighting for the next two sets. Our speed on defense is starting to pick up and we are making reads better. We continually work on our serve-receive and it is slowly improving.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 18 kills and 15 digs while Alie Bisballe added 22 kills and seven digs. Hannah Hern had a kill and 19 digs while Hannh Vasicek had three kills and 17 digs.
Zoe Butkovich had two kills and 18 digs while Caleigh Schneider added eight digs and served 100 percent. Hailey Hamel had 14 digs and Hannah Allen two digs.
Lake City is at the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday.
EVART — Defending champion McBain opened league play with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 win over Evart.
“Tonight was a pretty good all-around effort,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I thought Madison (Ochampaugh) did a nice job of spreading the offense around and our passing allowed some different options for her to run.
“Our focus was to take of the ball and try to set the tempo of the game, and for the most part I was pleased with how they worked. They were calm and confident, which helps to keep your ball control in check.”
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes paced the the Ramblers with 13 kills, six aces and two digs while Ayla Fredin had seven kills and an ace. Ochampaugh dished out 29 assists, two kills and an ace while Shannon Maloney had five kills and an ace.
Brekken Cotter had four kills and three aces while Mia Bontekoe and Isabel Rozeveld each had three kills.
McBain (6-11-1) is at the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday.
McBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian started Highland play on the right foot, beating Pine River 25-21, 26-28, 25-21, 25-20.
“Pine River worked hard and found the holes on the floor but we pushed back with strong swings and smart placement of the ball,” Pine River coach Janelle Winkle said.
Kaya Haan and Renee Kuperus each served 100 percent while Jada VanNoord had a strong night with seven kills, four digs, five assists and six aces.
NMC is at the Sunset Invitational Saturday in St. Louis.
ROSCOMMON — Manton opened Highland play by beating Roscommon 24-26, 25-16 25-19, 20-25, 15-10.
“This was a real dog fight,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “We started off timid and then found our rhythm. After out let-up and loss over the weekend, I was really proud of how the girls learned from that experience and didn’t lose momentum throughout the match.
“They had a goal to stick with a next-play mentality and I thought that was a big part of their success tonight.”
Adriana Sackett had an ace, eight kills and 18 digs while Angela Porter had two kills, two blocks and a dig. Aubrey Hiller dished out 13 assists and six digs while Ava Traxler had a kill and six digs.
Genna Alexander had three aces, four blocks, three assists and three digs while Kelsey Harding had an ace, 14 assists and two digs.
Lauren Wilder had four aces, 12 kills, two blocks and nine digs while Mattie Lafreniere added four aces, three kills, eight blocks and 11 digs. Morgan Shepler also had 10 kills and 28 digs.
Manton (14-8, 1-0) hosts Lake City next Tuesday.
REED CITY — Reed City scored a quick 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 win over Chippewa Hills in CSAA Gold Division action.
“I thought we played focused and had some opportunities to work on some different offensive sets,” Reed City coach Don Patterson said.
“Chip passed really well so we had to focus on our serving game.”
Kyleigh Weck paced Reed City with two aces, 11 kills, four digs and four blocks while Kenzie Shoemaker had three kills and nine digs. Jacey Sweet recorded a dig while Molly Bowman had five aces, four kills and 20 digs.
Emma Johnston dished out two aces, two kills, 26 assists, 10 digs and a block while Kayla Montague had two kills, two digs and two blocks.
Morgan Hammond had an ace and four digs while Miyesha Baumgardner had five kills and 10 digs.
The Coyotes (13-2-3, 4-0) are at Lakeview next Tuesday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian overcame a slow start to beat Marion 25-19, 25-13, 25-13.
Malia Husted and Lovina Smith rallied the Patriots in the first set before Smith put down five kills in the second set.
Natalie Vanden Berg served nine points to secure the win in the third set.
Heritage Christian (9-0) hosts Mason County Eastern on Monday.
