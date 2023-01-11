LAKE CITY — To call that a much-needed win would be an understatement.
Lake City finally got on track in the Highland Conference as it beat Roscommon 65-47 in a boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
“We needed this one badly and we got it done,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “It was pretty much our best overall game of the season and we need to build on this moving forward.
“It was an outstanding team effort. We played with energy from start to finish and we played four full quarters.”
The Trojans led 16-10 after the first quarter and 38-27 at halftime. It was 51-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Brody Gothard paced Lake City with 21 points and 18 rebounds while Darin Kunkel had 21 points, four rebounds and four steals. James Vanderbrook added nine points and two rebounds while Grayson Elmquist had eight points, five rebounds and two steals.
The Trojans are at Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
• Lake City won the JV game 47-33. Jace Goodrich paced the Trojans with 14 points while Kaden Helsel scored nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.