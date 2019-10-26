SANFORD — Call it leaving nothing to chance.
Lake City took care of its own business and secured a playoff berth with a 14-10 win over Sanford Meridian in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The win moves the Trojans to 6-3 overall and now they await their post-season fate.
"The only thing we know is we are in," Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. "We are playing our best football right now and we have to continue that. Our team is very excited to see who we pair up with.
"We have hosted six playoff games the last two years but we will be traveling this year. That will be something newer for our team but challenge accepted."
Tyler McGiness was 10 of 15 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown while also running for 28 yards and another TD.
Ben Marion caught five passes for 35 yards while Hunter Bisballe had three catches for 29 yards. Gabe Ardis caught a 43-yard TD pass that ended up being the game-winner.
"Offensively, we just didn't run hard," Smith said. "We had about 75 yards rushing but we executed when we needed to.
"Defensively, we played lights out. We gave up just a couple of deep passes and that is something we need to continue to work on. Our run defense was stout again. They continue to fly to the ball and play hard."
Devan Jorgensen had seven tackles while Andrew VanderTuig had seven tackles and picked off a pass. Jacob Rosekrans had six tackles and a fumble recovery while Sebastian Pena added six tackles and a sack.
