LAKE CITY — Stay calm and it will work out.
At least that’s Lake City’s story and the Trojans are sticking to it.
Down 21-6 in the third quarter, Lake City rallied for a 30-21 win over Beaverton in a non-conference contest Thursday night.
Lake City coach Kyle Smith said not much happened at halftime other than assessment of the hole his team was in.
“Our kids just gutted it out,” he said. “We did change much at halftime other than reflecting on why were in a hole.
“We fixed the mistakes and took off from there. I’m proud of my players and staff for this win.”
Dayne Blair paced the Trojans with 99 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries while Darin Kunkel had catches for 53 yards and AJ VanDuinen three catches for 40 yards.
Chris Park led the way defensively with seven tackles and two sacks while Eyn Noren had six tackles. Kunkel also picked off a pass.
