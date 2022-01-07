ROSCOMMON — So far, so good, but challenges are on the horizon for the Lake City girls basketball team.
On Thursday, the Trojans remained undefeated by topping Roscommon on the road, 56-34. Lake City coach Bill Tisron said his girls played hard and got the win, but need to clean things up on the offense end. He also said ball security is an area that needs work.
"Tarrin Miller and Haylee Parniske both sparked our offense early (Thursday) hitting some big shots while the other girls settled in. We have a big couple weeks coming up with NMC and Manton next week," he said. "The girls are ready and excited to get into this part of our schedule."
Lake City led 18-8 after the first quarter and 31-18 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Trojans were up 42-27.
Mackenzie Bisballe led the Trojans with 16 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks, while Chloe Bisballe had 11 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and nine assists. Miller added 11 points, while Parinski had six.
Lake City (6-0, 5-0) host Northern Michigan Christian Wednesday.
